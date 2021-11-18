State takes enforcement action against Stellantis after strong odors of paint from plants

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced Thursday it is taking escalated enforcement action against Stellantis after several incidents of odor violations involving Detroit plants.

According to EGLE, the action comes after violation notices issued to the Detroit Assembly Complex Mack and Warren Truck Plant. They include odor violations and not installing pollution control equipment.

According to the state, there have been three violation notices over the past three months. The first came in September after investigations at the Detroit Assembly Complex Mack that found moderate and strong intensity paint and solvent odors.

In October, a violation notice was issued at the same plant that found problems with air pollution control, and also in October, there were more reports of moderate to strong intensity paint and solvent odors.

“Escalating enforcement in a case where pollution control equipment was not installed properly, causing odors and health concerns from the community, is vital. The requirements in an air permit are necessary to protect the community. If the permit is not followed, companies must be held accountable.” said Chris Ethridge, AQD field operations supervisor.

The enforcement action will include monetary penalties, a compliance plan and may also include a supplemental environmental project.

The state said the results can take time, and Stellantis will continue to fix the ductwork and other issues with equipment installation.

EGLE also asked the EPA to conduct some air monitoring in the area around the plant. That monitoring was done on Nov. 16 and 17. Those results are not yet in.



EGLE Enforcement Action against Stellantis by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd