100-car pileup on I-196 near Hudsonville, multiple injuries reported

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Authorities in Ottawa County are on scene of a massive pileup along westbound I-196 near Hudsonville.

Ottawa County Dispatch tells FOX 17 there are at least 100 cars involved.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, the incident began at approximately 10:19 a.m. Deputies were called to the area on reports of numerous crashes and slide-offs, including several jack-knifed semi-trucks.

Deputies say a number of injuries have been reported, though none are known to be fatal at this time. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is working with members of Michigan State Police and the Zeeland Police Department to get those injured to area hospitals.

Deputies say both directions of I-196 are closed between the Hudsonville exit of 1-96 and the Zeeland exit of 1-96. Drivers are encouraged to avoid this stretch and avoid travel completely, unless necessary.

WXMI

Buses from Hudsonville High School and Max Transit are helping to bring stranded drivers to Hudsonville High School. From there, they will be able to schedule a ride home.

The highway is expected to be closed for several hours during cleanup and the removal of other drivers who may still be trapped inside their cars.

This is a developing story; FOX 17 will provide updates when they become available.

