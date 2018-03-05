Here's a map of the Michigan construction projects in 2018

(WXYZ) - With spring on the horizon and summer following, construction season in Michigan will soon be underway and MDOT has released a list of all construction projects across metro Detroit and the state.

You can check out the map by clicking here, or below, but there are several high-impact projects on the map.

Those high-impact projects include:

I-696 reconstruction and resurfacing in Oakland and Macomb counties (projects 117 and 118 on the map)

T he two-year I-96/I-196 overpass conversion project in Grand Rapids (136)

The two-year I-94 pavement repair project through Jackson (94)

3 miles of I-69 reconstruction in Flint (104)

V arious I-94 resurfacing and reconstruction projects, plus bridge improvements, throughout southwest Michigan (59, 64, 66, 68, 69, and 81)

T he two-year US-2 bridge replacement project in Escanaba (8)

M ultiple resurfacing projects along I-75 in the northern Lower Peninsula (14, 20, 21, and 109)

Check out the map below.

Here's a map of every Michigan construction project in 2018 by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd