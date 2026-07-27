Investigators ID family found dead in Grand Haven Twp home, ruled murder-suicide

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The family found dead inside a Grand Haven Township home last week all died by being shot, investigators revealed on Monday.

The deaths of the six children and woman, identified as Amanda Karolkiewicz, 39, were ruled homicides, said the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The man, 47-year-old Kristopher Karolkiewicz, took his own life, determined detectives.

The family of eight was found on Friday, July 24, inside their home on Riverside Trail when firefighters responded to calls of smoke coming from the house.

Investigators initially said some of the people had been shot, but on Monday the sheriff's office said all eight had gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe Kristopher shot and killed his wife and six children, ages 5 to 15, before starting several fires throughout the home. How those fires were started remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police arson investigators, said the sheriff's office.

The names of the six children were not released by investigators, but they said four of the children were the Karolkiewicz's biological offspring; the other two were adopted. Four of the children were boys, ages 15, 12, 11, and 5; the two girls were both 11 years old.

Steve and Becky Lawwill The Karolkiewicz children pose for a group photo. The six children, along with their 39-year-old mother were shot and killed by their father in their Grand Haven Township home on July 24, 2026, said the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Grand Haven Area Public Schools announced it would be providing support for students and staff impacted by the family's deaths.

Amanda's parents shared a short statement with FOX 17 after investigators released her identity.

"Our daughter Mandy was a kind and devoted soul who loved her family and her students. We treasured every moment we had with her and her six children, and words cannot adequately express our devastation. We pray for God’s peace and comfort as we grieve their deaths and honor their lives." Steve and Becky Lawwill

All of the family's pets died because of smoke from the fires.

No other suspects are believed to be involved in the situation, said the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information on the shootings is encouraged to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at (616) 738-4000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (877) 88-SILENT.

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