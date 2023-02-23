Lineworkers from multiple states arrive in Michigan to help with power restoration after ice storm

LANSING, Mich. — Consumers Energy says about 110 crews from four states will come to Michigan to help with the restoration effort after an ice storm knocked out power for over 237,000 homes and businesses Wednesday night.

Crews from Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Virginia will join the over 300 Consumers Energy crews. Consumers Energy is estimating that the storm result in more than 8,000 downed wires .

In total, the utility company says over 450 crews are involved in restoration efforts and said a majority of affected customers should have their power restored by Sunday. They said restoration efforts should be completed by end of the day Monday.

“Mother Nature delivered a powerful punch this week with over a half-inch of heavy ice. Consumers Energy is committed to getting the lights back on for all of our neighbors and friends,” said Melissa Gleespen, one of Consumers Energy’s officers in charge for the event, in a news release. “Despite winds and other unfavorable weather continuing today, our crews are making progress and will be working through the night.”