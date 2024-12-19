Michigan House adjourns until New Year's Eve as state reps speak out on lame-duck session

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan state Rep. Karen Whitsett wanted to focus on legislation putting $400 million toward Detroit Public Schools Community District debt and bills on criminal justice reform. Instead, she claims Democrats wanted her to vote for bills that have not been vetted.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Michigan legislation in limbo as gridlock continues in lame-duck session

“Everything that was on the agenda in the House is dead,” is how Rep. Laurie Pohutsky summed up their agenda as the lame-duck session waddled to a close.

They were holding out hope that Whitsett, a fellow Democrat, would help them move legislation forward when she arrived in Lansing on Thursday. She had been missing in action the past few sessions, saying she would not attend unless the bills she prioritized were taken up.

On Thursday, alongside Republican Minority Leader Matt Hall, Whitsett explained why last-minute deals to get her on board with Democrats fell through.

VIDEO: Michigan lawmakers speak out after state House adjourns

“I want all my colleagues to know this wasn’t me,” Whitsett said. “He would not negotiate, the speaker, would not negotiate in good faith.”

"The truth of the matter is where we had a moment of just doing the procedural things, we had Republican colleagues including the Speaker-elect (Hall) just obstruct the entire way,” Rep. Abraham Aiyash responded.

Whitsett has been a lightning rod in Lansing during lame duck. Her absence created a logjam for Democrats, who have the majority in the House, but without Whitsett, they were unable to pass bills without Republican support.

“How can you be a lawmaker and not a law-abider?” Rep. Tyrone Carter asked. “Name another job where you can be a no-call, no-show and still have a job.”

House Speaker Joe Tate issued a Call of the House, directing House Sergeants at Arms to bring absent members including Whitsett and the GOP who walked out last week to the chamber on its final scheduled session day of the year.

Moments later, Democrats adjourned until New Year’s Eve without a quorum and without taking up any bills.

“I’ve got a DPSCD issue that we can work on, public safety trust stuff that’s held up by people not being here,” Carter said. "I want folks here to vote on some things that may not come around for another decade.”

Hall is vowing to work with Whitsett and Democrats on some of those issues when Republicans take control of the House next year.

“She’s been a champion of the public safety trust fund that Mayor Duggan has been championing," Hall said. "We’re going to work with her to get that done.”