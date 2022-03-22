EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Colorado Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in the search for missing 12-year-old Kaydence Reaume. Deputies say she is a white female, 5'2" tall, and weighing around 140 pounds.

Kaydence was last seen on February 14, 2022, with her mother, Kayla Brookshire. The two were leaving Kaydence's father's home on the 7800 block of Tennis Lane in El Paso County.

Kaydence's father has legal custody and she was supposed to return later that evening but never did.

The car deputies believe Brookshire is driving is a silver Honda Accord with Michigan license plates, and she has ties to the Denver and Greeley area.

There is also a possibility that she returned to her family in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Brookshire is 5'5" tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have information or know someone who does about Kaydence Reaume or her mother please contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555 or their tip line at 719-520-7777.