WATCH: Body camera video shows aftermath of 100-vehicle pileup in West Michigan

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has released in-car and body-worn camera video showing the aftermath of a massive pileup crash that occurred Monday along I-196 near Hudsonville.

The video shows deputies responding to the chaotic scene where more than 100 vehicles were involved in the multi-vehicle crash. In it, you can see cars and trucks that either veered out of the way or lost control, with some vehicles leaving the road entirely.

Watch clips of the video released by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office below:

Body camera video shows aftermath of 100-vehicle pileup on I-196 in Hudsonville

Whiteout conditions and blowing snow triggered the pileup, according to officials.

The video also shows deputies going up to vehicle windows and checking that people inside were okay.

Several people were hurt in the crash. The multi-agency cleanup effort took approximately seven hours before the freeway was reopened to traffic.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

