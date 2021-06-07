Watch
News

Actions

Statewide poll reveals thoughts on our political landscape, unemployment, COVID-19 vaccines and more

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps National
surveyimage.png
Posted at 2:44 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 14:44:40-04

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey asking its 600 registered voter participants dozens of questions ranging from unemployment to politics to all things COVID-19.

Here are some of the results.

A nation divided:
While Michigan continues to be a very purple state, 45.2% of participants believe the nation is on the wrong track.

This is the largest shift among Metro Detroit voters who went from 53.1% right track in February to 43.1% right track in May. Independent voters continue to believe the nation is on the wrong track by a margin of 28.9%-48.8%.

COVID-19:
We are more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic and 49.5% of Michiganders believe that the pandemic is under control. 26.0% believe the pandemic is still a threat to their safety and 9.2% believe the pandemic was never a real threat.

Of these participants, 75.5% still plan to follow some mitigation efforts to keep themselves safe and 67.5% have already received one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Getting back to work:
Job loss was a huge part of the COVID-19 pandemic and it seems like many of those who were unemployed are content with collecting those unemployment checks.

According to the Glengariff Group survey, only 1.9% of unemployed participants in the outer metro area are actively seeking employment. 40.1% are not.

In the Metro Detroit area, 2.1% of unemployed participants say they are looking for jobs while 36.1% of unemployed participants say they are not.

To see more findings from the Glengariff Group survey, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!