'Stay tuned' for new evidence against Trump in July hearings

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Posted at 2:28 PM, Jul 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-03 14:28:30-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot says more evidence is emerging that lends support to recent testimony that President Donald Trump wanted to join an angry mob that marched to the Capitol and rioted.

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger says "there will be way more information and stay tuned."

He's not disclosing the new information he's referring to and he's not saying who's provided it.

But he says the information hasn't shaken the committee's confidence in the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

At least two more hearings are scheduled this month.

And the committee's vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, is making clear that criminal referrals to the Justice Department, including against Trump, could follow.

