Stellantis announces 570 more temporary layoffs as UAW strike continues

TRENTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Stellantis announced on Monday that hundreds of more employees were temporarily laid off.

The company said 570 more employees were laid off Oct. 6 as a result of the United Auto Workers union strike. Stellantis says storage constraints caused the layoffs.

The newest layoffs are impacting two facilities: Engine Complex in Trenton and Kokomo Casting in Indiana.

Stellantis said about 70 workers were laid off at the Toledo Machining plant in Ohio on Sept. 22. Now, a total of 640 employees are laid off.

Previously, 300 workers were laid off at the Kokomo Transmission and Kokomo Casting plants on Sept. 22. Stellantis said those employees returned to work on Oct. 9.

“Stellantis continues to closely monitor the impact of the UAW strike action on our manufacturing operations,” part of a statement from Stellantis said.

Last week, Ford Motor Co. laid off 400 more employees. Two plants were impacted: 350 workers at the Livonia Transmission Plant and 50 workers at the Sterling Axle Plant.