Stellantis changes release dates for all-electric Ram 1500 pickup trucks

Range-extended Ram 1500 Ramcharger to Lead Brand’s Electrification Push
Stellantis is changing the launch schedule for the upcoming all-electric Ram pickup, the company announced on Wednesday.

According to Stellantis, the extended-range Ramcharger will now be launched first, with consumer orders opening up in the first half of 2025. Then, the Ram 1500 REV will launch in 2026.

Ram originally planned to launch the 1500 REV in the first half of 2025, but consumer interest and other factors made them decide to launch the Ramcharger first.

Stellantis said that the Ramcharger has a targeted range of up to 690 miles and features a 92-kilowatt-hour battery pack and an on-board 130-kilowatt generator.

The Sterling Heights Assembly Plant will continue to be the home for Ram 1500 production, Stellantis said.

