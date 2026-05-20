Stellantis, Jaguar Land Rover agree to explore collaboration in the US

(WXYZ) — Stellantis and Jaguar Land Rover announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore opportunities to collaborate on products in the United States.

According to a press release from Stellantis, the MOU is non-binding, and both automakers will explore collaboration opportunities on product and technology development.

“By working with partners to explore synergies in areas such as product and technology development, we can create meaningful benefits for both sides while remaining focused on delivering the products and experiences our customers love,” Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa said in a statement.

“As we continue to evolve JLR for the future, collaboration will play an important role in unlocking new opportunities. Working with Stellantis allows us to explore complementary capabilities in product and technology development that support our long‑term growth plans for the US market,” Jaguar Land Rover CEO PB Balaji added in a statement.

Stellantis has 14 automotive brands across the globe, including Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, RAM and more.