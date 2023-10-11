Watch Now
Stellantis picks Kokomo, Indiana, for its second US battery venture with Samsung SDI

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - In this file photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021, the Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Tuesday,, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Stellantis is planning to have 50% of its U.S. sales and all of its European sales be from electric vehicles by the end of the decade. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 8:45 AM, Oct 11, 2023
DETROIT (AP) — Jeep maker Stellantis says it will build a second electric vehicle battery factory in Kokomo, Indiana, that will create 1,400 new jobs.

The $3.2 billion joint venture factory with South Korea's Samsung SDI is to start production early in 2027.

Construction already is underway on the companies' first joint venture factory in Kokomo, which is scheduled to open early in 2025. That $3.1 billion plant also is expected to create about 1,400 new jobs in the area.

The city of Kokomo made a compelling case to locate the second factory there, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer for North America Mark Stewart said in a statement early Wednesday.

Samsung SDI CEO Yoon-ho Choi said Kokomo will be the company's largest production base for electric vehicle batteries in North America, helping Stellantis accelerate a transition to a new era of EVs.

Stellantis also plans a joint-venture battery plant across the border in Windsor, Ontario.

