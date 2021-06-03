Stellantis reveals green plans around Detroit assembly plant

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis wants to make the area around its Detroit Assembly Complex the most environmentally friendly neighborhood in the city.

The automaker on Thursday announced Detroit's Greenest Initiative, a 3-year, $1 million endeavor that will help improve the environmental infrastructure around the complex on the city's east side.

A neighborhood education pavilion will be built, with construction expected to start this year. Environmental education signage, bike racks, a bat house, beehives, a pollinator garden and a rain garden also are planned. Stellantis is the world's fourth-largest car manufacturer. It was created this year with the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot.