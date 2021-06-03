Watch
Stellantis reveals green plans around Detroit assembly plant

Carlos Osorio/AP
The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Stellantis, the carmaker created from the merger of PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, said Tuesday that the tie-up will help preserve jobs, factories and the 14 storied brands as billions in annual savings are achieved. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 5:21 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 17:21:59-04

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis wants to make the area around its Detroit Assembly Complex the most environmentally friendly neighborhood in the city.

The automaker on Thursday announced Detroit's Greenest Initiative, a 3-year, $1 million endeavor that will help improve the environmental infrastructure around the complex on the city's east side.

A neighborhood education pavilion will be built, with construction expected to start this year. Environmental education signage, bike racks, a bat house, beehives, a pollinator garden and a rain garden also are planned. Stellantis is the world's fourth-largest car manufacturer. It was created this year with the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot.

