Stellantis to build $388 million 'megahub' parts distribution center in Van Buren Township

(WXYZ) — Stellantis announced Wednesday it is building a $388 million "megahub" parts distribution center in Van Buren Township, set to officially open in 2027.

According to Stellantis, the center will advance the efficiency and sustainability of its Mopar parts distribution network.

The automaker said that the facility will had cutting-edge technology, including AutoStore automated storage and retrieval systems.

“Our customers count on us to deliver the right part, at the right time, every time,” said Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president and head of Mopar North America. “With the Metro Detroit Megahub, we’re building a faster, smarter and more reliable parts distribution network that puts their needs first.

The AutoStore system uses compact robots that navigate tracks above a grid of storage bins to retrieve parts and deliver them to workstations. Then, employees will pack and process final shipments.

Stellantis recently sold its Michigan parts distribution centers in Center Line and Marysville, plus one in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Operations will continue at those facilities as Stellantis is now leasing them from the new owners.

According to Stellantis, the workforce at the new Megahub will consist of employees from Center Line, Warren, Warren Sherwood and Milwaukee locations.