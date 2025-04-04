Stellantis to pause production at Warren Truck Assembly Plant over engine shortage

(WXYZ) — Stellantis confirmed on Friday that the auto company is pausing production at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant over a shortage of engines.

"Due to an internal shortage of engines, Stellantis is allocating all available volume to support production of the Ram 1500 at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant. As a result, the Warren Truck Assembly Plant will be down beginning April 14, 2025. The plant is expected to resume normal production in early May,” a spokesperson for Stellantis said in a statement.

More than 1,000 workers will reportedly be impacted by this issue. The spokesperson emphasized that this issue is not tariff-related.

Earlier this week, Stellantis announced the temporary layoff of 900 workers in the U.S., including employees at the Warren and Sterling Heights stamping plants.

Story: Stellantis workers respond to temporary layoffs at Warren, Sterling Heights plants

Stellantis workers respond to temporary layoffs at Warren, Sterling Heights plants

The automaker announced that layoff news in an email sent to all employees. They say that they'll be pausing production at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Canada for the next two weeks, with operations starting up again on April 21.

Because of this pause, workers in Warren, Sterling Heights, Indiana, and Mexico are impacted.

"With the new automotive sector tariffs now in effect, it will take our collective resilience and discipline to push through this challenging time," said Antonio Filosa in the email. "But we will quickly adapt to these policy changes and will protect our company, maintain our competitive edge and continue delivering great products to our customers."

