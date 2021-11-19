Stellantis to require proof of COVID vaccination for all U.S. salaried workers by January 5

(WXYZ) — Stellantis, an automotive manufacturing corporation, will now require proof of vaccination for U.S. salaried workers.

The requirement affects non-represented U.S. salaried workers. Employees must submit proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status by December 4 and proof of full vaccination by January 5, 2022.

The company released the following statement regarding the new requirement:

Stellantis has been focused on protecting the health and safety of its employees since the start of the pandemic. In order to ensure the safest working environment possible as the Company prepares for a phased reopening of its U.S. offices in 2022, Stellantis is now requiring all U.S. salaried non-represented employees to report and submit proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status by December 4, 2021, and receive their final dose by January 5, 2022. This action also will ensure alignment with the federal ETS if it is implemented. Nearly 80 percent of the U.S. salaried workforce has already self-reported that they are fully vaccinated.