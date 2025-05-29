Stellantis unveils all-new Jeep Cherokee set to be released in late 2025

(WXYZ) — Stellantis announced on Thursday that the all-new Jeep Cherokee will be released later this year.

According to the automaker, the new Cherokee was reimagined from the ground up.

“The all-new Jeep Cherokee headlines our efforts to deliver more product, innovation, choice and standard content to customers than ever before,” Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf said in a statement. “Jeep Cherokee will boast competitive pricing that strikes at the core of the largest vehicle segment and sits perfectly between Jeep Compass and Jeep Grand Cherokee to bolster our winning mainstream lineup.”

Stellantis said the new Cherokee will honor its history and include different options.

"From industry-leading ICE vehicles to plug-in hybrid leadership to all-electric offerings, the new Jeep Cherokee joins the mission to empower customers with the freedom to adventure their way with unmatched Jeep capability and innovation," a press release reads.