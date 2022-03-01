Stellantis unveils first all-electric Jeep, plan for electric Dodge muscle cars in 2024

(WXYZ) — The first-ever all-electric Jeep is coming next year, with more electric vehicles from Dodge and Ram expected to come in the coming years.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares showed the first photos of the all-electric Jeep during the automaker's strategic plan presentation.

In that presentation, Tavares said Stellantis is committed to being carbon net-zero by 2038, and focused on four targets by 2030: Dropping the carbon footprint by 50%, having electric vehicle sales mix at 50% in the U.S. and 100% in Europe, having the number one customer experience and two-times the revenue.

According to Tavares, the fully-electric Jeep is expected to launch during the first half of 2023, and "is the first of a comprehensive full-electric jeep lineup that will cover every SUV segment by 2025."

Stellantis expects to have 25 battery-electric vehicles by 2030.

According to Tavares, they expect the RAM electric vehicle to launch in 2023, light-duty EV pickups in 2024, Jeep family SUVs and pure offroad SUVs in 2024, performance muscle cars from Dodge in 20224 and lifestyle family cars from Chrysler in 2025.