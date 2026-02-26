Stellantis reports net loss of $26.3 billion in 2025

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — United Auto Workers members with Stellantis will not get a profit-sharing check in 2026, the company said on Thursday.

The announcement comes shortly after Stellantis, which makes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles, posted its 2025 financial results, showing a net loss between $26 billion and $30 billion "in charges primarily related to a profound strategic shift to meet customer preferences, and reflect shifts in regulatory frameworks."

In a statement to 7 News Detroit, a Stellantis spokesperson said that the North America results did not meet the minimum thresholds defined in the collective bargaining agreement with the UAW.

"As the North America results did not meet the minimum thresholds defined in the 2023 UAW collective bargaining agreement, there will be no profit sharing paid to UAW-represented employees for 2025," the statement reads.

The automaker said that it expects 2026 and its expanding product wave to bring profitable growth in North America, including the Jeep Cherokee and Dodge Charger SIXPACK, as well as the addition of the Ram 1500 HEMI and Express.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story reported that workers were walking out of plants in protest of not getting profit-sharing checks. It has been updated to reflect that it was just a shift change.