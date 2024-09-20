Stepdad charged in shooting of 13-year-old girl in Redford after argument between adults

REDFORD TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Redford Township Police Department said a suspect has been charged after accidentally shooting his 13-year-old stepdaughter in Redford Township on Tuesday night, police say.

Redford Township police say they responded to a home near Lexington and 8 Mile around 6:56 p.m. after a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they reportedly learned that the teen had been shot in the leg and privately transported to a local hospital.

Police say they were able to locate the suspect, who they believe is the teen's stepdad, hiding in bushes less than two blocks from the scene and taken into custody.

According to Redford Township Police Chief Jennifer Mansfield, the original fight was believed to be between the suspect and another adult, and it's not domestic related. Police don't believe the man intended to shoot his stepdaughter.

The suspect was identified as Christopher Delance Harris, and he was arraigned on 12 charges on Friday morning and given a $5 million bond.

"The reckless action of, in fact, utilizing a handgun in the presence of children is in itself obviously a dangerous problem," said Chief Mansfield.

A woman who lives on the street told 7 News Detroit she’s too scared to show her face on camera. She's been up all night after watching a shooting unfold.

"A lot of arguing, fussing," said the woman describing what was going on at the home beforehand.

She also tells us the suspect is well known for spending time with local kids.

"I was heartbroken, my kid was thrown ... also because he really likes the guy," the neighbor said. "He usually builds mini bikes for the kids or puts air in the tires, do stuff for them, the youth."

Other neighbors like Chester Emerson tell me they haven’t seen any violence here in decades.

"I hope this doesn’t change the makeup of the neighborhood, something like this," said Emerson.

The teen is being treated for a non-life threatening injury to her leg, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update this story when we get more information.