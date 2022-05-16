Steph Curry graduates from college 13 years after leaving for the NBA

Watch
<p>OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to the crowd chanting "MVP" during their game against the Washington Wizards at ORACLE Arena on October 24, 2018 in Oakland, California. Curry finished the game with 51 points. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)</p>
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry involved in multi-vehicle crash on freeway
Posted at 11:51 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 11:51:15-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Steph Curry finally has his college degree after leaving school more than a decade ago.

The basketball superstar left Davidson College in North Carolina for the NBA 13 years ago.

According to ESPN, Curry left Davidson one semester before graduating in 2009.

The Golden State Warriors tweeted Curry completed his final semester this spring.

He received a Bachelor of Arts in sociology.

Curry wasn’t able to attend the commencement ceremony due to the Western Conference finals starting this week.

Davidson College said it will welcome Curry back on campus this season, so he can get his diploma.

Curry’s number will likely be retired at Davidson now that he has graduated.

