Stephen Clark: 40 years in TV news

10:27 AM, Feb 25, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - After 16 incredible years as a news anchor and multi-platform journalist at WXYZ, and a career spanning more than four decades, Stephen Clark will be retiring.

Watch highlights of his impressive news career below; you may notice an uncanny resemblance to a certain Baywatch star...

