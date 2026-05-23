Stephen Colbert returns to Monroe public station after final 'Late Night' show

(WXYZ) — Before Stephen Colbert made his debut on "Late Night" in 2015, he stopped by Monroe, Michigan, where he interviewed Eminem on the Monroe public TV show "Only in Monroe."

During his final show on CBS on Thursday, Colbert alluded to that when he said, "Tonight is our final broadcast from the Ed Sullivan Theater. We were lucky enough to be here for the last 11 years, all right? Can’t take this for granted, though technically our first show in July of 2015 was from a public access station in Monroe, Michigan for an audience of 12 people."

Well, on Friday, he returned to Monroe, according to LateNighter, where he hosted "Only in Monroe" once again.

This time, he was joined by Jack White and Jeff Daniels.

You can watch the 2015 and 2026 episodes below.

2015



2026

