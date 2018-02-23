Stepped up police presence at Belleville High after school threat

There is a stepped up police presence at Belleville High School today after the school received a threat overnight.

"At 3:15 A.M., we received a phone call from the local police indicating that an anonymous caller contacted a tip line to say that s/he overheard someone possibly saying something about a shooting at Belleville High School for Friday," Van Buren Public Schools posted on their Facebook page.

School was not canceled Friday, but there will be an increased police presence throughout the day.

"In conjunction with the police, we felt like this is extremely vague and may not even be credible. We are holding school today," said the district.

