STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Sterling Heights is moving forward with a billion-dollar redevelopment of Lakeside Mall.

City council voted 5 to 2 for the proposal from Miami-based Lionheart Capital.

It would tear down the mall to make way for Lakeside Town Center, a sprawling 110-acre, mixed-use development with apartments, retail, restaurants, a hotel and park space for recreation.

The mayor says it will be a centerpiece of revitalization in Sterling Heights.