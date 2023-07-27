Sterling Heights man pleads guilty in fatal shooting of transgender woman

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office confirms Albert Weathers, of Sterling Heights, entered a guilty plea Thursday in connection to the 2018 shooting death of Kelly Stough, 36, of Detroit.

On December 7, 2018, at approximately 6:00 a.m., the body of Stough, a transgender woman, was found in the area of E. McNichols and Brush Streets by a Detroit police officer.

An investigation into Stough's murder led to Detroit police to identifying Weathers as a suspect.

On December 10, 2018, Weathers was charged with open murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Related: New details emerge in case of pastor charged with murdering transgender woman

“Today, Defendant Weathers entered a guilty plea to Second-Degree Murder and Felony Firearm with a sentence agreement of eight years for Second-Degree Murder and two years for Felony Firearm. The mother of Ms. Stough acknowledged that she agreed and was grateful for the resolution in the case,” said Maria Miller, assistant prosecutor with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Weathers is scheduled to be sentenced on September 8 before Judge Bridget Hathaway.

“The transgender community is among the most marginalized communities in this country. The Wayne County Prosecutors Office is committed to that not being the case in Wayne County. Today, yet another step was taken to protect our trans community members. Defendant Albert Weathers pled guilty this morning to the murder of Kelly Stough. She will not be forgotten. She mattered. We will continue to aggressively prosecute those who bring harm to this and other Wayne County communities,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

