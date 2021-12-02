Sterling Heights police arrest girl for alleged threats against high school

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sterling Heights police say they have arrested a girl who is suspected of making threats against Stevenson High School.

The Department responded to two incidents involving threats "to shoot up the school."

Upon investigation, the girl was located and arrested Thursday for the incident involving the threats at Stevenson High School on Thursday.

The other incident took place Wednesday at Heritage Junior High and is still being investigated.

Both threats were deemed not credible, but the girl may face charges in the Stevenson High School case.

Sterling Heights police put out a warning which states that "anyone who decides to make these kinds of threats in our schools will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The girl's identity has not been released because she is a juvenile.