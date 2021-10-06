Sterling Heights police help 79-year-old hook up TV for his ill wife after traffic stop

(WXYZ) — Sterling Heights police turned a routine traffic stop into an opportunity to help a resident who was having a hard time.

Police say they pulled over a 79-year-old on the evening of September 30 for speeding on Mound Round and 18 1/2 Mile. After they pulled the man over, they saw he was visibly upset and crying. Responding officer Kevin Coates reportedly learned that the man’s name was David and his wife was in bad health and their adult son has special needs.

“I bought a television today because I want to make my wife happy,” you can hear David say on dash cam video.

David told the officer he was upset because he couldn’t figure out how to hook it up, and was driving around to different stores to try to get help.

Sterling Heights police say Ofc. Coates gave David a verbal warning for speeding and promised to come to his home later to hook up the television. With two other officers in tow, Ofc. Coates arrived later, installed David’s television and hooked up the cable.

Police say David was very appreciative and said he was not good with new technology and never would have been able to figure it out on his own.

“Im very proud of Ofc. Coates, Ofc. Verougstraete and new recruit Ofc. Jakushevich for going above and beyond to help our residents! This is just another example of the amazing service that the Sterling Heights Police Department provides our community,” said Sterling Heights Police Chief Dwojakowski in a press release.

