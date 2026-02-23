Sterling Heights police investigate animal abuse case caught on Ring doorbell camera

Sterling Heights police are investigating a possible animal abuse case after a disturbing video began circulating on social media showing a man chasing and hitting a small dog.

The video, captured by a Ring doorbell camera at Sterling Landings Apartments, shows a man appearing to strike a small dog multiple times — first with what appears to be a belt or leash, then with his fists.

The incident happened on Feb. 20. Police say they were not made aware of it until the following day, when the video gained traction on social media.

Sterling Heights Police Lt. Aaron Susalla said once investigators learned of the video, they acted quickly.

"We actually were made aware of it getting some traction on social media pages on the 21st, in the morning. So, that is when we got in contact with our animal control units, and they actually were called in; they were off-duty at the time, and they were called in that morning to start investigating," Susalla said.

Lt. Susalla said animal control had received an email from a resident who saw the video online on the same day the incident occurred, but it was not seen right away. He is now urging the public to call the police directly rather than only posting on social media.

"If we would've gotten that call immediately, we would've had those dogs in safekeeping much sooner just because of the fact it was a few hours before we even knew that those emails were there, but, once again, once we got information and we saw that those emails were there, we sprung right into action," Susalla said.

The dog seen in the video and a second dog found at the home have both been taken into protective custody by animal control.

When asked what would happen to the two dogs, Susalla said a final decision has not yet been made.

"So, right now, we have them just in protective custody. There's no decision at this point of what's going to go on with them," Susalla said.

Susalla added that police and animal control would strongly oppose returning the dogs to the man seen in the video.

"I do know the Sterling Heights Police, the animal control, would definitely be urging to not give that individual the dogs back, which I can't imagine a case where that individual would get the dogs back, but again, that's going to be decided through the courts," Susalla said.

Lt. Susalla noted the significance of technology in bringing the case to light.

"This is the first time that I can recall that we've ever had any kind of animal abuse case solved from a Ring Doorbell so, that was unique in itself," Susalla said.

The man seen in the video could face multiple charges, including animal abuse and neglect. Police say they plan to send their findings to the prosecutor's office.

