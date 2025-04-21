Sterling Heights police launch special needs registry to improve emergency responses

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Sterling Heights Police Department has become one of the first agencies in the area to implement a special needs registry, providing emergency crews with critical information about some of the community's most vulnerable residents.

The online registry allows families to confidentially share important details about loved ones with special needs, helping first responders approach situations with appropriate awareness and techniques.

"Finally, finally," James Dziendziel said when he first saw the announcement from Sterling Heights police about the new initiative to assist those with special needs.

Dziendziel, whose 14-year-old son has autism, believes the registry will significantly benefit his family.

"You won't have to worry as much about where's my child at this given moment and am I going to get my child back," Dziendziel said.

The registry allows families to provide first responders with vital information about their loved ones including behavior triggers and de-escalation techniques.

"He is verbal, but he has eccentric behaviors that can be kind of confusing to the uninitiated out in public," Dziendziel said.

When asked if the registry makes him feel safer, Dziendziel responded, "It definitely does."

Lt. Craig Cole, who spearheaded the database and related training, says creating a more compassionate response is exactly the goal.

"We want to respond with empathy and compassion and we want families to know there's a human being behind this badge," Cole said.

Hear more from Lt. Craig Cole in the video player below:

Web extra: Lt. Craig Cole on new registry in Sterling Heights

For Cole, the initiative is personal.

"I have two great nieces that have autism, so it is watching or listening to the fear of my sister, her grandchildren. It really struck a cord with me that we can do more in law enforcement," Cole said.

The registration process is straightforward and confidential. Once a family completes the online form, the information is reviewed and then shared with emergency dispatch.

"So, how it happens is that once they register through the online site, it emails me with that entire registry. I go over and approve it and then we send that information our dispatch, ComTec," Cole explained.

Dziendziel said the form took him about 10 minutes to complete and allowed him to include critical information about his son.

"Special words, special things that he likes to talk about, special things that he likes to do in order to calm him down," Dziendziel said.

He appreciates the department's efforts to better serve the community.

"It's nice to know that we have caring, compassionate people within our public safety departments that are willing to go that extra step to do something to help the families and to help the needy," Dziendziel said.

More information on the special needs registry can be found on the city's website.

