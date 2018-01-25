Sterling Heights rolls out five-year plan to fix crumbling roads

(WXYZ) - Everywhere you turn, people are talking about potholes. But could the problem be the reason why companies may not find metro Detroit attractive?

That's what the mayor of Sterling Heights thinks.

"It's bad, it's awful," Mayor Michael Taylor said. "The damage that we are doing to our vehicles, it doesn't make sense. It's not cost effective."

The city has announced a five-year $77 million plan to fix residential and major roads, like Ryan Road, 17 Mile and 15 Mile.

The city is working with county and state officials to make more permanent repairs.

The neighborhood roads will be mainly funded by the safe street millage.

Taylor says horrible roads in Michigan could be the reason why companies may not want to invest here.

"If anybody from Amazon drove the roads in Michigan, they probably thought 'I'm never coming back here.' So we cannot attract new business, new residents, we can't expect talent to stay here when we can't get them from point A to point B."

This year, 10 different projects are expected to be completed.

City officials believe this will be the largest amount of road work to be done in the city's history.

"The roadways in Sterling Heights are going to be in much, much better shape."