Stevenson elementary students donate to Ascension Providence Hospital, create holiday song

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — With Thanksgiving already upon us, the holiday season is one of the most wonderful times of the year and Christmas is right around the corner.

Students at Stevenson Elementary School in Southfield are donating wrapping paper and tape to Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield to help bring cheer to others in need.

Ascension has an annual Christmas store where hospital associates and volunteers donate toys and gifts to families in need.

The school had a goal of collecting 637 rolls of wrapping paper to donate and they hit the target.

Their teachers are helping them learn about the importance of empathy and what it means to have a giving heart.

They created a fun song with a message that brings cheer.

"Basically, even if you're just giving a kind word if you don't have anything monetary to give, that's a way you can give back to someone. Being supportive, being caring, being loving. Those are ways you can give back, " teacher Tiffany Cochran said.

You can watch them sing in the video player below:

Stevenson elementary students donate to Ascension hospital, create holiday song

This is Ascension Michigan's 40th year of bringing holiday cheer to deserving families in our community.

