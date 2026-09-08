Stevie Wonder playing 2 shows at the Fox Theatre to celebrate 50 years of 'Songs In The Key of Life'

Legendary singer and songwriter Stevie Wonder is going on tour and bringing the "Songs In The Key of Life Performances - 50th Anniversary Tour" to the Fox Theatre this winter.

Wonder, a Motown legend who had a No. 1 single at just the age of 12, will play the Fox Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 8 and Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The concert honors 50 years of the groundbreaking album "Songs In The Key of Life," which won three Grammy Awards, went Diamond and was inducted into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry.

Tickets for the show go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.