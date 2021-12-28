Stolen school bus recovered after chase with Monroe County deputies

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man was arrested after a stolen school bus was recovered following a pursuit with Monroe County deputies on Tuesday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report around 11 a.m. that a Mary's Catholic Central High School bus had been stolen and was last seen on Lulu Road near Summerfield Road.

Authorities believe the bus was stolen from the high school in Monroe on Elm Street.

A deputy said he saw the stolen bus driving on Summerfield Road from Teal Road. The deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the bus kept going and sped up, reaching 70 mph at times, authorities said.

The chase went through Summerfield and Ida townships before ending on the corner of Lewis Avenue and Ida West Road.

The driver refused to leave the bus, which was surrounded by deputies. Deputies then forced the doors open and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect, a 52-year-old man of Ypsilanti, was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail. He was the only person on the bus at the time.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident. There were no injuries or property damage.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Deputy Brandon Benes at 734-240-7540 or the Road Patrol Shift Supervisor at 734-240-7700.