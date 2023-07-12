Storm with strong wind, hail damages neighborhoods and crops

RIDGEWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A community in Lenawee County was slammed by a storm with hail and wind Tuesday night. Some people in the area said it happened fast and didn't feel like your typical storm.

The storm that hit the area brought a power line tumbling down in the village of Britton.

"I've never really seen a tornado, but it went from zero to 100 real quick," Ryder Zajac said.

The Zajac family didn't see the storm coming. Ryder's dad Jon Zajac says it hit just a few minutes after a walk with his dog.

"I went in the house. These guys were all downstairs, so I went downstairs and it just opened up. Hail, wind, that little black swing was all up in the tree," Jon Zajac said.

Jon Zajac's wife Kristy posted photos to Facebook showing their patio furniture nearly tossed down the stairs.

Ryder Zajac showed 7 Action News a collection of hail. He says it left holes in their window screens. He says the storm passed by quickly.

"Ten, 15 minutes total, probably," Ryder Zajac said.

Jon Zajac says it wasn't a typical storm.

"Just weird because it was different wind — it was coming from the left and the right, east and west. It was kind of just swirling around. That was the scary part. That's how we knew it was something bigger than just a regular storm," Jon Zajac said.

His father-in-law lives across the field from them. He hid in what he says was a barn built in 1857.

"The whole inside of my workshop got wet because it came down so big, so fast. And a big concern is the crops. The soybeans got hurt. You can see the leaves coming off from them," Jerry Maska said.

Maska says his insurance will pay for the damage to his crops.

The Zajac family is glad no one got hurt.