Storms bring down trees, power lines in Macomb County

A storm system that hit Michigan and brought tornadoes to Southwest Michigan still hit metro Detroit, bringing trees down in Macomb County.

In Harrison Township, the storm snapped trees and even sent a tree crashing down onto a power line.

Watch coverage from Southwest Michigan where several tornadoes touched down below

Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency in SW Michigan after tornadoes, storms

Storms rip off wall of FedEx facility in West Michigan

There are some also trees that have fallen on top of cars.

DTE is reminding people to stay at least 25 feet away from a downed power line and use the DTE app or call them at 800-477-4747 to report the downed power line.

The company said there are about 5,700 power outages in the area, most of them in Macomb County.

