Viewer video shows possible tornado in Macomb County

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An afternoon round of storms in Southeast Michigan has caused damage and flooding on Wednesday, with more severe weather expected.
Watch Randy Wimbley's report on storm damage:
Heavy rain and flash flooding slowed drivers down across the area.
Watch video taken by a viewer in Macomb County below:
A tornado warning was issued in Macomb County Wednesday afternoon but has since been lifted.
7 News Detroit was out in Fraser this afternoon, where residents were dealing with downed trees.
Several counties in the area are now under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.
Photo taken near 16 Mile and Groesbeck. Courtesy Steve Mitchell.
Stay with 7 News Detroit on air and online as we track storms.