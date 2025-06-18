Viewer video shows possible tornado in Macomb County

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An afternoon round of storms in Southeast Michigan has caused damage and flooding on Wednesday, with more severe weather expected.

Heavy rain and flash flooding slowed drivers down across the area.

A tornado warning was issued in Macomb County Wednesday afternoon but has since been lifted.

7 News Detroit was out in Fraser this afternoon, where residents were dealing with downed trees.

Several counties in the area are now under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.

Photo taken near 16 Mile and Groesbeck. Courtesy Steve Mitchell.

