Story of Margaret Mattic, a Detroit woman killed in 9/11, creates unexpected friendship

(WXYZ) — As we look back to September 11, 20 years ago, we're remembering Margaret Mattic of Detroit. She was one of 2,977 innocent people killed when terrorists attacked America. One of 16 from Michigan.

Her name is engraved into our memories for the past 20 years, her life cut short when the Twin Towers fell.

It's been 20 years since the ashes of disaster ignited an unexpected friendship. Once again, former Channel 7 Anchor Diana Lewis is sitting down with the Mattics of Detroit, who reached out to her to tell their story all those years ago, and eventually adopted her as a member of the family.

"Here we have the darkest day of our country, literally, and we have a family who has lost a sister, a family member, and they are so full of love," said Diana.

Recently, they reunited to remember Margaret.

"We called her dimples, she has the most prettiest, dimples ... she was a face you could never forget," said Margaret's sister Frances.

And their mother, Katie, who's strength and faith in the face of horror gave them all courage and hope to persevere.

Margaret went to New York to pursue her love of acting. To make ends meet, she worked as a receptionist at General Telecom on the 83rd floor of the north tower of the World Trade Center. She and 13-coworkers were killed in the attacks.

Her name is now stencil-cut into the bronze parapets surrounding the twin reflecting pools at the Sept. 11 memorial in New York City.

"We grieved and we knew also that the country grieved with us. And I think that helped lift some of the burden," said Vivian, Margaret's sister.

The Mattics held a memorial for Margaret, and they eventually arranged to perform one of three plays she wrote called "Mother of Pearl."

From the proceeds, they gave scholarships to young students from Wayne State and Cass Tech.

During the performance, Katie Mattic held everyone spellbound as she remembered Margaret. Katie sadly passed away 10 years after the tragedy.

"I went to the church. I was at [the] funeral. The church responded that love conquers all. And it certainly was for this country, the beginning and the foundation for healing from that tragic day," said Diana.

It's heartwarming to know that Margaret and Katie left such a lasting impression on all of us.

"Margaret, you may not be with us physically, but, you know, the Lord makes a way as he works in mysterious ways. When you lose one, you gain someone. And we gained Di. Thank you," said Frances.

It's bittersweet to know fate made them sisters.

"This family is a treasure to the city of Detroit and I thank God that I'm sitting here with them and that I got to know them and I'm now a part of them," said Diana.

