Stove wars: Republican-controlled House takes up bills to protect gas stoves

Posted at 12:09 PM, Jun 14, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-controlled House is taking up legislation that GOP lawmakers say would protect gas stoves from over-zealous government regulators.

A bill approved Tuesday would prohibit use of federal funds to regulate gas stoves as a hazardous product, while a separate measure would block an Energy Department rule setting stricter energy efficiency standards for stovetops and ovens.

The White House said President Joe Biden "has been clear that it does not support any attempt to ban the use of gas stoves," but GOP lawmakers say rules on gas stoves represent classic government overreach.

Democrats call the concerns overheated.

