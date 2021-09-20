Watch
Stray bullets enter Southfield daycare following heated dispute amongst two men

(Source: Pixabay)
SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — Southfield Police responded to an incident on 16500 North Park Dr. Monday morning following calls of shots fired.

Police say the incident, which occured at the Sapphire Apartments at approximately 10:00 a.m., was stemmed from a child custody exchange and dispute involving the child’s father and the child’s mother’s boyfriend.

Southfield police say shots were fired as one party was following another in their vehicles.

Two rounds went through the window of the Childtime Day Care which is located near J.L. Hudson and Providence Dr.

There are no reported injuries as a result of this incident.

This investigation is active and on-going.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.

