Street closures begin in Ann Arbor as outdoor dining returns through October

The weather may not be perfect, but outdoor dining is returning to Downtown Ann Arbor starting Thursday and lasting through the fall.

The outdoor dining and street closures began during the COVID-19 pandemic so businesses could expand to outdoor space.

Over the years, officials have kept the outdoor dining as they say it brings in more people to the city to dine and shop.

The street closures will be in effect from 4 p.m. Thursdays through 6 a.m. Mondays.

They are:



Main Street from William to Washington

West Liberty Street from Ashley to Main

East Liberty Street from Main to Fourth

West Washington Street from Ashley to Main

The closures are expected to end on or around October 31, 2024.

