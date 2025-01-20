Streets flooded, iced over in Detroit neighborhood after water main break

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On one side of Vaughan Street in Detroit, cars and garbage cans are frozen to the ground. On the other side, water continues to rise.

"I've been here for two days," Vincent Palmer said.

Streets on the city's west side flooded after a water main break, forcing people to stay in their homes without water.

Watch drone video of the flooded street below:

Drone video shows major flooding on Detroit street after water main break

"It started filling up yesterday like right before the game started, then it just continued all day to get higher and higher and higher," Jamel Stokes said.

A spokesperson for the city of Detroit says they started getting calls from residents reporting the street flooding on Sunday. He said they had several crews out Monday afternoon clearing the ice from the streets and they will then isolate the water main break and work on repairs.

Both of the residents we spoke with said this is not the first time this has happened on this street.

"And sometimes, it will flood our basement. Right now, I think the water is shut off up and down the street," Palmer said.

Palmer has lived on the street for a decade.

"And this is pretty much the worst this has ever been," Palmer said.

Stokes said this is also the worst he has seen the street in the three years he has been living there.

"This is our first time ever really having it flood on these side streets. It never really floods on these side streets. This time it did, so it had to be something big," Stokes said.

Palmer's asking the city to fix a problem he says continues to be a concern for the area.

"It's very frustrating. Like I said, good thing is I'm used to it and I believe in God, so I have patience with this, and I guess things happen for a reason. Maybe somebody will see something and do something," he said.

The city said they will also look into complaints of repeated flooding on Vaughan Street.