Strike a pose at the new selfie museum in downtown Ferndale

(WXYZ) — The Good Day Selfie Museum is an immersive self-serve photography studio featuring more than 20 unique interactive exhibits and photo opportunities.

Catherine Tolbert-Wilson, a 22-year-old recent graduate from Central Michigan University, said friends and family can get together at the museum and have a good time taking that perfect photo or video.

Tolbert-Wilson said she used her Bachelor of Applied Arts in interior design and minor in business administration to design and open the museum in downtown Ferndale.

The studio's selfie opportunities include a special 360° photo booth, with a camera that rotates around guests.

The selfie museum has its grand opening on Thursday, July 15. For more information visit https://gooddaymuseum.com/