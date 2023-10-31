Striking Blue Cross Blue Shield workers hopeful after Big Three tentative agreements

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — A smaller strike with less publicity has been going on throughout the duration of the United Auto Workers strike against the Big Three. Employees with Blue Cross Blue Shield started their strike just two days before UAW Big Three employees got the call.

Right on Monroe Center in downtown Grand Rapids, you'll find as many as a dozen people quietly walking back and forth in front of the Blue Cross Blue Shield building.

Workers have been on strike for the better part of seven weeks. They told FOX 17, WXYZ's Grand Rapids sister station, that there has been little sign of progress.

“We have been on strike since September 13th,” UAW Chapter 2145 Sergeant of Arms Donald Scamahorn said.

The strike is a first for Scamahorn, a 26-year Blue Cross employee.

“People would ask me what auto office I was out of, and I said, 'No, I’m in Blue Cross,' and they said, 'Really?'” Scamahorn said.

Scamahorn is just as much a UAW member as any Big Three employee. He's hopeful tentative agreements with the Big Three contracts could mean progress for his chapter's contract soon.

“Well, if that means UAW can start throwing some extra energy behind our fight, that would a good thing. I’m hoping that that is what happens,” Scamahorn said.

It's a fight customer service representative Willie Kelly says they simply have to fight. Strikers are asking for fair wages faster and an end to outsourcing claims overseas.

“We are met with a lot of frustrated members and a lot of frustrated providers, doctors, nurses, psychotherapists because their claims aren’t being processed properly because they’re being sent overseas,” UAW 2145 member Willie Kelly said.

Kelly says some on the picket line haven't had a raise in 12 years.

“You’re not paid enough when you start here to barely keep a one-bedroom apartment. A lot of people that work here have two jobs,” Kelly said.

Additionally, strikers want health insurance for those who retire from Blue Cross Blue Shield.

“After all, this is an insurance company. I don’t think you should have to pay for insurance once you retire from an insurance company,” Kelly said.

Blue Cross Blue Shield issued FOX 17 the following statement on the strike:

“Blue Cross management has consistently acted in good faith and in the spirit of collective bargaining while negotiating our new contract with the UAW. We expect the union to act in good faith and work toward an agreement. Management’s goal is to strike a balance between providing fair and competitive compensation and benefits to our employees, and affordable health insurance to our customers and members. These things are not mutually exclusive, and we are sensitive to the impacts that the costs of running our business have on health care affordability.

“Blue Cross management has put a record contract offer on the table with the UAW that raises wages by 23 to 33 percent, protects workers’ pay against inflation and provides a one-time $5,000 bonus – in addition to improving their already robust health care benefits. We believe the union should take this offer to the workers for discussion and ratification.

“Our desire is to bring our entire workforce back together to reaffirm our commitment to outstanding service for our members, group customers, provider partners and other stakeholders. In the meantime, contingencies remain in place to provide services to providers, group customers, and our millions of members around the nation. We regret any inconvenience caused by this situation – which we desire to resolve quickly, consistent with the spirit of collective bargaining, with our partners at the UAW.”

The office employees out in front of Monroe Center are hoping for progress as they approach two months on strike.

“We want to be back on the job with a good contract, so we can do what we do for the community,” Scamahorn said. “At this point, all we have is that we are going back on the negotiating tables tomorrow.”