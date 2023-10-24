Striking Detroit casino workers march on city hall

The strike by casino workers against MotorCity, MGM Grand and Hollywood is taking a new turn after one week.

Hundreds of picketing workers headed to Detroit city hall on Tuesday to speak to Detroit city councilmembers and give their concerns about the strike.

Last week, thousands of workers from five unions went on strike against the casinos for the first time in history.

They started marching down Woodward Ave. and then dozens went inside the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center to voice their concerns.

Carman Willson is a bartender at MotorCity Casino and has been there for 15 years. The mother said the strike has been hard on her family as she hasn't been able to bring home a paycheck.

"It's just time for change. We need extra money so we can take care of our families," she said.

The workers are asking for increased wages, better healthcare, retirement security and reduction in workloads.

Paul Supanich, another bartender at MotorCity, said he's been waiting three years for a raise.

"We feel like we deserve it. We worked with cigarette for 20 years, COVID, so we're expecting a raise and they promised it," he said.

According to a report from the Detroit Casino Council, the casinos are losing millions of dollars every day and tax revenue for the City of Detroit is also taking a hit. The hardest-hit casino is MGM, losing an estimated $1.7 million per day. MotorCity is losing an estimated $1.1 million per day, and Hollywood is losing about $652,000 per day.

The City of Detroit is also being hit hard with an estimated $452,000 in lost tax revenue.

Tom Hargress has only been with MGM for a few months working as a housekeeper, but agrees, pay increase are needed

"Just talking to the people that have been here for several years, I think they definitely deserve what they're asking for," he said.