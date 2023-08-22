Striking U-M graduate workers reach deal with university

The University of Michigan Graduate Employee's Organization (GEO) reached an agreement with the university just days before the fall term classes begin.

The union leaders signed the three-year tentative agreement on Tuesday and the ratification process will run through midnight on Aug. 24.

Employees have been on strike since March 29 and the agreement includes a 20% increase in pay over three years for Ann Arbor employees, a 10.5% pay raise over three years for Dearborn employees and annual salary increases of 9% for Flint campus employees.

“We are extremely pleased that GEO members have voted to sign a tentative contract agreement with the university and move this matter forward for ratification,” university spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen, said in a statement. “We look forward to learning the outcome of the contract ratification vote later this week and a smooth start to the academic year next week.”

“The offer on the table contains historic wins,” union lead negotiator Evelyn Smith said, according to MLive. “The administration wants to take credit for these wins, but we know it wasn’t their generosity that got us here, but the power of an unprecedented member-driven long-haul strike. Regardless of the outcome of the ratification vote, one thing is certain: our fight will continue long after this contract is settled.”

Other parts of the agreement include a $1,000 bonus to employees, up to 12 weeks of paid leave for birthing parents, expanded gender-affirming care and more.

The agreement comes two weeks after university officials warmed graduate workers they could be replaced if they continued striking during the fall.