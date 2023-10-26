Strong US economic growth for last quarter likely reflected consumers' resistance to Fed rate hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government is expected to report stellar growth for the U.S. economy during the July-September quarter, highlighting the durability of consumer and business spending despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool the expansion with high interest rates.

Last quarter's robust growth, though, will probably prove to be a high-water mark for the economy before a steady slowdown beginning in the current October-December quarter and extending into 2024.

Thursday's report is sure to be seized upon by the Biden administration as evidence that its policies have helped spur solid growth, though surveys show that most Americans hold a sour view of the president's handling of the economy.