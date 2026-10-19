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Strong wind guest tips canoe trailer over Mackinac Bridge on Saturday night

Canoe tips over Mackinac Bridge
Michigan State Police
Canoe tips over Mackinac Bridge
Posted

Michigan State Police said a canoe trailer tipped over the side of the Mackinac Bridge on Saturday night, but everyone made it safely across.

According to MSP, a strong gut of wind caused the trailer to tip over the bridge around 11:12 p.m.

A trooper responded, and helped keep the driver and his dog safe inside the patrol car while waiting for more help to arrive.

A towing company from St. Ignace arrived and was able to pull the trailer back onto the road and upright again, without losing a single canoe.

Then, the tow truck stayed attached with the trooper escorted everyone to the north side of the bridge to keep the trailer from tipping again.

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